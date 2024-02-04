All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 February 2024, 11:55
UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus
Wagner Group. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

According to UK Defence Intelligence, there are currently less than 1,000 Wagner PMC militants serving as instructors on Belarusian territory.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 4 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the analysts, Belarus is likely to have fewer than 1,000 Wagner mercenaries, compared to approximately 8,000 during the peak period following June 2023.

Advertisement:

The Wagner PMC "almost certainly continues to provide training to Belarusian military and security forces," the review notes.

Analysts believe it is unlikely that Belarus' self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko will want to expand the use of Wagner PMC militants, for example, as part of Belarusian law enforcement agencies' internal operations or border protection.

Quote: "The continued presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus almost certainly also benefits Russia’s war effort by compelling Ukraine to maintain defensive positions and personnel along its northern border with Belarus," the review adds.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Wagner GroupBelaruswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Wagner Group
UK intelligence describes fate of Wagner Group remnants
Russia creates new mercenary army in Africa, replacing Wagner group, says Bloomberg
Wagner mercenary who was adjusting Russian airstrikes detained in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: