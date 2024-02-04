UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus

According to UK Defence Intelligence, there are currently less than 1,000 Wagner PMC militants serving as instructors on Belarusian territory.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 4 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the analysts, Belarus is likely to have fewer than 1,000 Wagner mercenaries, compared to approximately 8,000 during the peak period following June 2023.

The Wagner PMC "almost certainly continues to provide training to Belarusian military and security forces," the review notes.

Analysts believe it is unlikely that Belarus' self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko will want to expand the use of Wagner PMC militants, for example, as part of Belarusian law enforcement agencies' internal operations or border protection.

Quote: "The continued presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus almost certainly also benefits Russia’s war effort by compelling Ukraine to maintain defensive positions and personnel along its northern border with Belarus," the review adds.

Background:

In one of the previous reviews, UK intelligence analysed data on the fate of the remnants of the Wagner Group private military company, which fought in Ukraine and attempted to commit a coup in Russia last summer.

UK Defence Intelligence also analysed data indicating that Russia no longer offers short-term military service contracts to prisoners, a change attributed to recruitment challenges in the armed forces.

