Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 13:57
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers will partially block the Zosyn-Ustyluh border crossing on the Polish side of the border beginning Monday, 12 February.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "According to early reports from Poland, the local farmers’ strike will also extend to the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint on the Polish side of the border."

Details: A partial blockade of traffic at the checkpoint, which will not affect passenger cars and buses, is expected on Monday,

Lorries weighing up to 7.5 tonnes will be let through the blockade at a rate of three per hour in each direction.

Background:

It was reported earlier that the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Poland has been blocked since 9 February.

Formally, the reason for the blockade was the European Commission's decision to extend the preferential treatment of Ukrainian products, including agricultural ones, in the EU market for another year.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Poland held talks with representatives of farmers' associations, who are preparing a large protest.

Minister of Agriculture Czesław Siekierski said that the EU needs to respond to the fact that European farmers' products are becoming uncompetitive and that Polish farmers have suffered the most from imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Subjects: Polandborder
