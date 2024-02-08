All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
Photo: Getty Images

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against additional categories of Russian diamonds in line with the decision of the Group of Seven countries on 8 February.

Source: European Pravda; US Treasury Department

Details: One OFAC decision bans the import of non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, regardless of whether they have been processed in a third country. The decision will take effect on 1 March for certain categories of diamonds and will be extended to additional categories on 1 September.

Advertisement:

In its second decision, the US Treasury Department bans the import of diamond jewellery and rough diamonds originating in or imported from Russia from 1 March 2024.

"These prohibitions are intended to implement the December 2023 G7 commitments to impose phased restrictions on the importation of diamonds mined or extracted in Russia," the department added and promised to publish additional guidance on these decisions.

The first restrictions on Russian diamonds were introduced in December 2023 by US President Joe Biden in a decree.

Following a virtual summit on 6 December, the Group of Seven countries announced their intention to impose restrictions on Russian-made diamonds.

By 1 September 2024, the Group of Seven countries, which are the main importers of rough diamonds, will create a mechanism for verification and certification of rough diamonds and will consult with producing countries and partners on this issue, the leaders added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
sanctions
Russia defies sanctions, imports Italian Beretta rifles – The Insider
European Parliament proposes to ban Tucker Carlson from EU over Putin interview
Reuters: EU does not support Belgium's idea of using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: