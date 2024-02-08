Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a closed meeting with journalists, where they discussed the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Tkach, Ukrainska Pravda journalist, after the meeting in the Ukrainska Pravda Talk Show

Details: Since the almost two-hour meeting was in closed format, journalists cannot discuss it publicly. However, it is known that they discussed the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi.

Quote from Tkach: "The key topic, of course, was the change of the Commander-in-Chief. The president explained the logic behind this crucial event. And we went through the issues of the day; I asked my counterparts from Bihus.Info about the situation with the surveillance of the editorial office, and it was important for me to ask a few key questions to get answers. And to understand, or try to understand, what is going on in general."

Details: They also discussed international politics and domestic issues.

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

