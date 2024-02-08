All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi hold meeting to discuss renewed leadership of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 18:07
Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi hold meeting to discuss renewed leadership of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi. Photo: President on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Source: Zalyzhnyi and Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I met with General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. I thanked him for two years of defending Ukraine.

Advertisement:

We discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need.

We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that now is the time "for such a renewal".

He also reportedly invited Zaluzhnyi to continue "to be in the team".

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "In the first most difficult days of the Great War, we withstood a vile and powerful enemy. We withstood together. Our battle continues and changes every day. The tasks of 2022 are different from those of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new realities as well. In order to win together.

We have just met with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It was an important and serious conversation.

It was decided that we need to change our approaches and strategy."

Details: Zaluzhnyi thanked everyone around him: "the team of the General Staff, the Ministry of Defence and the president of Ukraine".

Zelenskyy's decree on personnel changes in the Armed Forces leadership is not currently available on the president's website.


Read more: Dismissal on repeat: why Zelenskyy is (or isn't) dismissing Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

Background: 

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "thinking" about replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
  • On 29 January some Telegram channels and politicians reported about the alleged dismissal of Zaluzhnyi from the position of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported back then that he was offered another office in the government, for instance, that of an ambassador, but Zaluzhnyi refused.
  • On 2 Fabruary, The Washington Post, with references to two sources familiar with the discussion, reported that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House about the decision of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • WP added with reference to a top official from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry that Kyiv has not chosen the replacement for Zaluzhnyi.
  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, has stated that the US must not interfere in the possible dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZaluzhnyiZelenskyyfiringArmed Forces
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Zaluzhnyi
Dismissal on repeat: why Zelenskyy is (or isn't) dismissing Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief approves changes to journalist accreditation during martial law
Mayor of Kyiv stands up for Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Politics can outweigh common sense
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: