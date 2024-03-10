All Sections
Polish Law and Justice party to hold large-scale protest in support of farmers

European PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 09:06
Polish Law and Justice party to hold large-scale protest in support of farmers
Ukrainian grain, damaged at Polish railway stations. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter

The Polish Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS or Law and Justice) party is planning to hold a large-scale protest in Warsaw on 18 May to support farmers.

Source: Polish news channel Polsat News, citing PiS party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have planned a big march in Warsaw on 18 May."

Details: Kaczyński explained that they want to force the Polish Sejm [the legislative chamber of the Polish parliament] to adopt a resolution on the Green Deal and an embargo on Ukrainian grain.

He noted that the rally will take place even if the Green Deal is abolished and an embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products is imposed by that day.

Background:

