Polish Law and Justice party to hold large-scale protest in support of farmers

The Polish Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS or Law and Justice) party is planning to hold a large-scale protest in Warsaw on 18 May to support farmers.

Source: Polish news channel Polsat News, citing PiS party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have planned a big march in Warsaw on 18 May."

Details: Kaczyński explained that they want to force the Polish Sejm [the legislative chamber of the Polish parliament] to adopt a resolution on the Green Deal and an embargo on Ukrainian grain.

He noted that the rally will take place even if the Green Deal is abolished and an embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products is imposed by that day.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held a meeting with the protesting Polish farmers, although the talks failed to reach any agreement.

After the meeting with Tusk, Polish farmers announced a nationwide protest to be held on 20 March.

Polish farmers began nationwide protests in February, blocking border crossings with Ukraine and disrupting the operation of ports and roads.

