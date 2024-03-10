Ukrainian athlete wins javelin at European Throwing Cup

Ukrainian athlete Artur Felfner has won gold in the javelin at the European Throwing Cup in Leiria, Portugal.

Details: Felfner reached the 81.89-metre mark on his second attempt. After that, he decided not to compete further.

This is the Ukrainian’s first medal in the javelin throw at the European Cup in the adult category, as last year he was the U23 champion. Last season, Felfner did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup finals.

This result of 81.89 metres is the Ukrainian’s best so far this season.

