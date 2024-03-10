All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian athlete wins javelin at European Throwing Cup

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 22:36
Ukrainian athlete wins javelin at European Throwing Cup
Ukrainian athlete Artur Felfner. Photo: Champion

Ukrainian athlete Artur Felfner has won gold in the javelin at the European Throwing Cup in Leiria, Portugal.

Source: Champion

Details: Felfner reached the 81.89-metre mark on his second attempt. After that, he decided not to compete further. 

Advertisement:

This is the Ukrainian’s first medal in the javelin throw at the European Cup in the adult category, as last year he was the U23 champion. Last season, Felfner did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup finals.

This result of 81.89 metres is the Ukrainian’s best so far this season.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: