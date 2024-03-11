All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine wants to seize property of Russian cruise and ballistic missile manufacturer

Monday, 11 March 2024, 19:16
Ukraine wants to seize property of Russian cruise and ballistic missile manufacturer
Rocket factory in Russia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the property of a Russian company that manufactures Iskander cruise and ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Details: The ministry wants to impose a sanction on the joint-stock company NPO Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering under the Ukrainian Law On Sanctions, Paragraph 1-1 of Article 4.1, which provides for seizure of assets of individuals and legal entities in favour of the state.

Advertisement:

According to public information, this company is responsible for the development of Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Third parties declared as participants:

  • Joint Stock Company NPO High-Precision Systems;
  • State Corporation for Promotion of Development, Production and Export of High-Tech Industrial Products Rostec;
  • Fotoprilad Research and Production Complex Limited Liability Company.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the joint-stock company Research and Production Corporation Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering is a Russian state-run company that develops and manufactures military equipment, in particular, high-precision tactical missile systems, operational-tactical missile and anti-aircraft missile systems, and anti-tank missile systems commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Justice Ministry noted that this strengthened the military potential of the Russian Federation, which has engaged the specified military weapons and equipment in conducting armed aggression against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: