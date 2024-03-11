Ukraine wants to seize property of Russian cruise and ballistic missile manufacturer

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the property of a Russian company that manufactures Iskander cruise and ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Details: The ministry wants to impose a sanction on the joint-stock company NPO Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering under the Ukrainian Law On Sanctions, Paragraph 1-1 of Article 4.1, which provides for seizure of assets of individuals and legal entities in favour of the state.

According to public information, this company is responsible for the development of Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Third parties declared as participants:

Joint Stock Company NPO High-Precision Systems;

State Corporation for Promotion of Development, Production and Export of High-Tech Industrial Products Rostec;

Fotoprilad Research and Production Complex Limited Liability Company.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the joint-stock company Research and Production Corporation Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering is a Russian state-run company that develops and manufactures military equipment, in particular, high-precision tactical missile systems, operational-tactical missile and anti-aircraft missile systems, and anti-tank missile systems commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Justice Ministry noted that this strengthened the military potential of the Russian Federation, which has engaged the specified military weapons and equipment in conducting armed aggression against Ukraine.

