Draft US budget for 2025 includes US$482 million for aid to Ukraine

The White House published a budget proposal for fiscal year 2025 on 11 March, which includes US$1.5 billion to counter the Kremlin’s aggression, along with US$482 million to help Ukraine.

Out of the US$482 million, the majority (US$250 million) will be used "for economic and development assistance to support reforms in Ukraine, civil society, rule of law, and election integrity".

Another US$95 million will be allocated to the US Department of State's Foreign Military Operations (FMF) funding programme, US$71 million to health programmes, and US$66 million for other security assistance activities, including protection of civilians, mine clearance, and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The remaining US$1.5 billion in funding will be used to counter the malicious influence of Russia and China in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia.

In particular, this money will be spent strengthening the resilience of US allies and partners, promoting democratic reforms, countering Russian disinformation, improving citizens' access to impartial media, strengthening energy and cybersecurity, and stabilising economies affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to the State Department, the funds to support Ukraine contained in US President Joe Biden’s budget request complement the bill allocating additional assistance for national security – more than US$61 billion is provided for military, financial and other assistance to Kyiv.

This bipartisan support package for Ukraine was approved by the US Senate in February but was blocked by Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives. At the same time, he left the door open for a new bipartisan package of foreign aid.

