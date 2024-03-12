All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One of Russia's largest oil refineries has likely halted operations due to drone strikes

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:22
One of Russia's largest oil refineries has likely halted operations due to drone strikes
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Kstovo, a city in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Photo: Defense Express

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Kstovo, a city in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, due to a drone attack on 12 March.

Source: Defence Express military portal 

Details: Meanwhile, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing representatives from owner Lukoil, reported that the operation of the facility’s refining equipment had been suspended "due to the incident". However, the news agency later stated that the news about the refinery's shutdown had been published mistakenly. The jury is therefore out as to the true operational status of the refinery.

Advertisement:

The attack occurred around 05:30 local time when drones hit one of the distillation towers, which is the most crucial piece of equipment in the refining process.

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin stated on his Telegram that the fuel and energy complex caught fire as a result of drone attacks. He reported that there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Defence Express noted that the plant processed 5% of all Russian oil by volume.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
All News
Advertisement: