Biological material will not be destroyed: Zelenskyy signs draft law giving soldiers a chance to have children after death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed draft law No. 10448, which will guarantee soldiers the right to biological paternity or maternity.

Source: Yaroslav Zalizniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament

Details: The Law On Amending Certain Legal Acts of Ukraine on Preserving the Gene Pool of the Ukrainian People was approved by the Ukrainian Parliament on 7 February.

Under the updated draft law, the biological material of fallen soldiers will be stored free of charge for three years after their death.

It will not be disposed of, as was stated in the previous version of the law, which caused an outcry.

