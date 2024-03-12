All Sections
French parliament backs security agreement with Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 22:40
French parliament backs security agreement with Ukraine
French flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Members of the French National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) voted on the evening of 12 March to approve Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's report on the strategy to support Ukraine and the bilateral security agreement.

Source: European Pravda, citing the French newspaper Le Figaro

A total of 372 members of the lower house of the French Parliament voted in favour of the bilateral agreement on security cooperation between France and Ukraine, while 99 voted against. The vote is not binding.

Before the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke to the National Assembly and urged MPs to express support for the agreement and for Kyiv.

"To vote against it is to give Vladimir Putin all the arguments and signals he is waiting for... To abstain is to shirk our responsibility to history," he stressed.

During the debate, most MPs expressed support for Ukraine, though they were critical of certain remarks made by President Emmanuel Macron regarding the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukrainian territory.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron had instructed the government to make a statement to parliament on the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on 16 February and the situation in Ukraine in general, followed by a debate and vote. 
  • Last week, he brought party leaders together for a discussion and said that he did not intend to set "any limits" or "any red lines" on France’s support for Ukraine.

