Macron announced debate in parliament on bilateral agreement between France and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a "debate and vote" in parliament on France's bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

Source: Élysée Palace announced this on 27 February, writes BFMTV, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron instructed the government to "make a statement to parliament" on the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on 16 February and the overall situation in Ukraine, followed by a "debate and vote".

The Élysée Palace has not specified which issue will be addressed during the vote. No known plans existed to ratify any of the bilateral agreements with the allies.

Macron did not specify a possible date for such a debate in parliament.

Background:

Earlier, at the invitation of the president of France, about 20 Western partners of Ukraine met in Paris to discuss further support; as a result, they announced the creation of a coalition to supply Kyiv with medium and long-range missiles.

Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies.

His words provoked criticism of opponents in France and a series of statements by Western capitals, where they rejected such a possibility.

