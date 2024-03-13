All Sections
Putin will attack other states if he wins war in Ukraine – Polish president

European PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 16:41
Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will attack other countries if he wins the war in Ukraine.

Source: Duda in an interview with Bloomberg 

Details: "What Ukraine needs today is to make sure that Putin does not win the war," Duda said.

He reiterated that Poland had been enslaved by Russia several times in its history.

"If Russia wins the war in Ukraine, he will attack one more time. He will attack other states. That is why they have to be stopped," Duda stressed.

Background: US intelligence believes that Russia almost certainly does not want a direct military clash with NATO and will limit itself to "asymmetric activity". 

Before that, Lithuanian intelligence voiced estimates that Russia could fight in Ukraine for at least two more years.

