UK Defence intelligence assesses tasks of new commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet

European PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 13:31
Alexander Moiseyev. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has assessed the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev, instead of Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 15 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence notes that, most likely, Admiral Moiseyev's first task as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Black Sea Fleet will be to stabilise the security situation in the Black Sea and implement changes aimed at increasing the combat capability of the fleet in the region.

It is pointed out that although Admiral Moiseyev, previously the commander of the Northern Fleet, is a staff submariner, he also commanded the Black Sea Fleet in 2018-2019.

"The sacking of Admiral Yevmenov comes after the removal of the second Black Sea Fleet commander since February 2022 and follows the loss of the Sergey Kotov corvette on 5 March 2024, the ninth major vessel to be lost to Ukrainian action since Russia invaded Ukraine," the review reads.

Background:

