UK Defence Intelligence: Russia may be preparing to deport residents of occupied territories of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 13:18
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has analysed Russia's steps to make their occupation of currently held territories of Ukraine irreversible, suggesting that residents without Russian passports may be deported.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 10 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the ministry recalled that in the occupied territories, it is currently impossible to receive social services, including medical services, without a Russian passport.

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree according to which residents of such territories who refuse Russian passports will become foreign citizens or stateless persons. Such persons only have the right to remain in occupied territories until 1 July 2024.

Quote: "There is a realistic possibility that any individuals in the TCT (temporarily controlled territories) after this date who do not have a Russian passport will be deported or face detention," the statement said.

The Kremlin's plans for deportation are also evident in the rhetoric of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who has indicated that people without Russian passports may be resettled in remote areas of Russia.

The intelligence emphasises that the Kremlin is pursuing an unrelenting policy of Russification in the occupied territories. Another decree signed on 26 February 2024 stipulates that the occupied territories are to become part of Russia's southern military district.

"The Kremlin is seeking to make the integration of the TCT into the Russian Federation irreversible," the review says.

Background:

  • In the previous review, UK Defence Intelligence noted that Ukrainian Defence Forces have started to build up defensive positions in several frontline areas at an accelerated pace.
  • Prior to that, the intelligence analysed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian facilities on Russia's oil refining industry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Kremlin reacts to Pope's statement
Illegal early voting for Russian presidential election commences in occupied Luhansk Oblast
West believes Russia produces 3 times more shells than US and Europe for Ukraine war – CNN
