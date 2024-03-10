All Sections
Ukraine has accelerated construction of defence positions on several frontline areas

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 10 March 2024, 12:41
Dragon's teeth. Stock photo: Joint Forces of Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that Ukrainian Defence Forces have started to build up defensive positions in several frontline areas at an accelerated pace.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 10 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainian defensive positions include anti-tank obstacles called dragon's teeth, as well as ditches, infantry trenches, minefields and strong points, the review noted.

The UK MoD stressed that the expansion of defensive lines would limit the ability of Russian forces to advance or use tactical advantages in their current offensive operations.

"The establishment of major defensive positions is indicative of the attritional character of the conflict [war] and means that any attempt to conduct breaching operations will highly likely be accompanied with high losses," UK Defence Intelligence pointed out.

Background:

