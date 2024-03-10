Ukraine has accelerated construction of defence positions on several frontline areas

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that Ukrainian Defence Forces have started to build up defensive positions in several frontline areas at an accelerated pace.

Details: Ukrainian defensive positions include anti-tank obstacles called dragon's teeth, as well as ditches, infantry trenches, minefields and strong points, the review noted.

The UK MoD stressed that the expansion of defensive lines would limit the ability of Russian forces to advance or use tactical advantages in their current offensive operations.

"The establishment of major defensive positions is indicative of the attritional character of the conflict [war] and means that any attempt to conduct breaching operations will highly likely be accompanied with high losses," UK Defence Intelligence pointed out.

