Latvia reaffirms support for Ukraine on 10th anniversary of sham referendum in Crimea

Soldiers who took up positions around a Ukrainian military base walk towards their parked vehicles in Crimea on March 2, 2014 in Perevalne, Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

In a statement on the tenth anniversary of the sham referendum on the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia has reiterated its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the illegitimate referendum in Crimea had launched an unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine and its territorial integrity, which Russia criminally continued in 2022.

Quote: "Right now, the Russian presidential ‘election’ is being held illegally in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied and annexed by Russia in an attempt to legitimise both this ‘election’ and the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian territories.

Latvia recognises neither these illegitimate actions nor their outcome, and condemns in the strongest terms the lawless behaviour by Russia, which is a blatant violation of international law and Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty."

More details: Latvia also reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine and its independence, sovereignty and territorial unity within its internationally recognised borders.

"Russia is fully responsible for its aggression against Ukraine. All those responsible for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine and Russia’s crimes against Ukrainian civilians will have to bear full accountability," they added.

Background:

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the possibility of lasting peace in Ukraine without its return to internationally recognised borders, including Crimea.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Putin's position in Crimea is weak, and if the West continues to support Ukraine with the necessary weapons, he believes that the return of the peninsula is quite realistic.

