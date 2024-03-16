All Sections
Almost 60 UN countries jointly condemn Putin's sham elections in occupied territories of Ukraine

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 11:16
the United Nations. Stock photo: getty images

A group of more than 50 United Nations member states, including all members of the European Union, has condemned Russia's holding of elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in a joint statement.

Source: a statement published by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, reported by European Pravda

Details: The signatories of the statement condemned Russia's illegitimate attempts to organise presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms".

"Holding elections on the territory of another UN member state without its consent is a blatant disregard for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such elections have no legal force under international law," they stressed.

The states reiterated their call not to recognise any change in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine by Russia.

"We demand that the Russian Federation refrain from holding illegitimate elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the signatories added, stressing their support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Background:

  • Earlier, the United States and the European Union separately condemned Russia's holding of the sham presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
  • The foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia also condemned Russia's intention to hold sham presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

