Almost 60 UN countries jointly condemn Putin's sham elections in occupied territories of Ukraine

A group of more than 50 United Nations member states, including all members of the European Union, has condemned Russia's holding of elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in a joint statement.

Source: a statement published by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, reported by European Pravda

Details: The signatories of the statement condemned Russia's illegitimate attempts to organise presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms".

"Holding elections on the territory of another UN member state without its consent is a blatant disregard for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such elections have no legal force under international law," they stressed.

The states reiterated their call not to recognise any change in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine by Russia.

"We demand that the Russian Federation refrain from holding illegitimate elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the signatories added, stressing their support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, the United States and the European Union separately condemned Russia's holding of the sham presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia also condemned Russia's intention to hold sham presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

