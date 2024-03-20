All Sections
Zelenskyy's Servant of the People faction close to disorganisation due to lack of motivation – Ukrainska Pravda source

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 20 March 2024, 09:51
The Ukrainian parliament. Photo: Getty Images

An Ukrainska Pravda source has stated that Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People faction is nearing complete disorganisation, with several dozen of its MPs expressing a desire to resign due to lack of motivation.

Source: article by Ukrainska Pravda, Parliamentary crisis and other hardships for Zelenskyy

Details: The Servant of the People faction de jure currently has 235 MPs. Around 170-180 of them regularly attend parliamentary meetings and participate in voting. The rest have either openly split off, like the 17 MPs in Razumkov's group, or routinely miss meetings.

The Ukrainska Pravda source noted that the Ukrainian President's Office and the parliament are at odds.

Quote from an Ukrainska Pravda source: "There is a misunderstanding between the President's Office and the parliament. The Office despises the parliament. They think the Servants will vote for whatever comes up since Zelenskyy brought them to power. Yes, he did. So what? We’ve endured two years of full-scale war. Therefore, the old interaction model no longer works. We need to change something."

"Firstly, everyone is tired of the war. Secondly, many strict restrictions have been imposed, such as the ban on [foreign] business trips. Thirdly, MPs have no influence on the state's affairs and therefore no longer see their role in the parliament and the point of being there."

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda source stressed that several dozen MPs from the Servant of the People faction have expressed their intention to resign, mainly due to a lack of motivation.

Quote from one of the Servants MPs: "Relatively speaking, individual MPs are saying things like: 'Let me go. I have been offered a managerial position at a factory and a salary of US$8,000. I need to provide for my family and somehow grow on a personal level.' I have heard such conversations many times."  

