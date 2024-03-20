All Sections
Ukrainian PM on productive meeting with EU chief diplomat Borrell in Brussels

European PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:17
Ukrainian PM on productive meeting with EU chief diplomat Borrell in Brussels
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Photo: Ukrainian government

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the eve of the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting in Brussels.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Shmyhal and Borrell discussed further military assistance, including within the framework of the European Peace Facility and the European Defence Industrial Strategy. 

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the decision to provide an additional €5 billion for military support to Ukraine.

The meeting also addressed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs, support for the Peace Formula, preparation for a global Peace Summit, the adoption of a negotiating framework, and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal began a working visit to Brussels on 20 March, where the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting will take place.
  • The Ukraine-EU Association Council operates by the Association Agreement and monitors the application and implementation of the Agreement, periodically reviewing its functioning.
  • The Association Council consists of members of the Ukrainian government and members of the Council of the EU and the European Commission. The Prime Minister heads up the Ukrainian delegation, whereas the EU delegation is headed by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

