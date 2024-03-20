Russian attacks cause power outages in 4 Ukrainian regions

New damage causing power outages has been inflicted upon Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts by Russian attacks. In total, 386 settlements have been left without electricity for various reasons.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company.

Quote: "As of the morning, 386 settlements remain without electricity. There has been damage and power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts over the past day," the statement reads.

Power outages persist in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts due to technical faults.

