All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attacks cause power outages in 4 Ukrainian regions

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 13:05
Russian attacks cause power outages in 4 Ukrainian regions
Stock photo: Getty Images

New damage causing power outages has been inflicted upon Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts by Russian attacks. In total, 386 settlements have been left without electricity for various reasons.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company.

Quote: "As of the morning, 386 settlements remain without electricity. There has been damage and power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts over the past day," the statement reads. 

Advertisement:

Power outages persist in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts due to technical faults.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: