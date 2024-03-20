Ukraine to hire 60% more anti-corruption court judges and ramp up fight against money laundering

As part of the EU’s Ukraine Facility, Ukraine will introduce a series of reforms aimed at strengthening its anti-corruption institutions and making the fight against corruption more effective. A single register of bank accounts will also be created to prevent money laundering.

Source: Ukraine’s plan for implementing reforms as part of the Ukraine Facility

Details: The first reform outlined in the Ukrainian plan aims to strengthen key anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine. To this end, the following steps will be taken:

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office staff will expand to match 15% of the number of staff at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (by the third quarter of 2024);

The number of ​​High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine will increase by 60% and the court’s staff by 40% (by the first quarter of 2025);

A new National Agency on Corruption Prevention will be recruited through an open competition process (by the end of the second quarter of 2024).

The second reform outlined as part of Ukraine’s plan is aimed at preventing money laundering. Its key measures include:

A single register of bank accounts will be created;

Legislation on virtual assets will be harmonised with the EU Acquis communautaire.

This reform is in line with the EU recommendations and will be implemented by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

