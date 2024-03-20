All Sections
Ukraine and EU sign anti-fraud agreement

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 20:39
Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, have signed on Ukraine's participation in the EU Anti-Fraud programme.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance  

Details: The programme aims to protect the EU's financial interests by supporting efforts to combat fraud and corruption affecting the EU budget and ensuring proper implementation of customs and agricultural issues legislation. 

Marchenko stated that joining the Anti-Fraud programme is another important step towards strengthening cooperation with the European Union and building reliable and transparent relations.  

Thus, the signed agreement between Ukraine and the EU will contribute to:

  • preventing and combating fraud, corruption and any other illegal activities affecting the financial interests of Ukraine and the EU;
  • improve reporting processes for possible violations in relation to EU funds;
  • implementation of tools for rapid exchange of administrative information between Ukraine and the EU in customs and agricultural matters.

Background:

  • Last year, Ukraine opened a record number of cases under the Fraud article over the past 11 years: 82,600 criminal proceedings.

