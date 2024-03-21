Rehabilitation after captivity: Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains techniques to be used

Upon being liberated from Russian captivity, Ukrainians are to undergo rehabilitation based on Western techniques. Photo: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Upon being liberated from Russian captivity, Ukrainian military personnel will undergo a comprehensive course of rehabilitation and recovery, developed jointly with foreign experts using Western methods.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: "We are working jointly to establish reintegration centres, taking into account both domestic and foreign expertise in rehabilitation and psychological assistance.

Ukrainian specialists have undergone NATO-assisted training. Therefore, our task is to ensure the best conditions for the liberated Ukrainian defenders and give them professional assistance," said Nataliia Kalmykova, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister.

Recovery courses will be set up for military personnel after their release from captivity, where they will receive medical and psychological assistance, as well as undergo a rehabilitation and recovery program.

Support and care from multidisciplinary specialists are also planned. All sessions will be confidential.

"Such support will also be provided to family members of former prisoners of war to overcome difficult life circumstances and minimise negative consequences," added Nataliia Kalmykova.

Background: Valeriia Subotina (Karpylenko), a defender of the city of Mariupol and former head of the Azov press service, who goes by the alias Nava, has published a book about her time in Russian captivity.

