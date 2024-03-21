All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Rehabilitation after captivity: Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains techniques to be used

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 11:51
Rehabilitation after captivity: Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains techniques to be used
Upon being liberated from Russian captivity, Ukrainians are to undergo rehabilitation based on Western techniques. Photo: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Upon being liberated from Russian captivity, Ukrainian military personnel will undergo a comprehensive course of rehabilitation and recovery, developed jointly with foreign experts using Western methods.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: "We are working jointly to establish reintegration centres, taking into account both domestic and foreign expertise in rehabilitation and psychological assistance.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian specialists have undergone NATO-assisted training. Therefore, our task is to ensure the best conditions for the liberated Ukrainian defenders and give them professional assistance," said Nataliia Kalmykova, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister.

Recovery courses will be set up for military personnel after their release from captivity, where they will receive medical and psychological assistance, as well as undergo a rehabilitation and recovery program.

Support and care from multidisciplinary specialists are also planned. All sessions will be confidential.

"Such support will also be provided to family members of former prisoners of war to overcome difficult life circumstances and minimise negative consequences," added Nataliia Kalmykova.

Background: Valeriia Subotina (Karpylenko), a defender of the city of Mariupol and former head of the Azov press service, who goes by the alias Nava, has published a book about her time in Russian captivity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: