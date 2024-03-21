All Sections
Ukraine's largest hydropower company estimates damage from Russian attacks at over €3 billion

Economichna PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:03
Kakhovka Hydropower Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

The damage incurred by Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, from Russian attacks has amounted to over €3 billion: €2.5 billion from the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) and an additional €500 million from missile strikes.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo

Quote: "The damage Ukrhydroenergo suffered from the Russian troops’ terrorist act of blowing up the structures at the Kakhovka HPP, which caused extensive damage, has exceeded €2.5 billion. Additionally, approximately €500 million in damage were incurred from missile attacks and drone strikes on the company's facilities," the statement reads.

Currently, Ukrhydroenergo is working on developing legal claims and arbitration proceedings to seek compensation for the damage and hold Russia accountable.

