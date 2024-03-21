All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Volumes of Russian diesel fuel exports to other countries increased by almost quarter

Economichna PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 19:25
Volumes of Russian diesel fuel exports to other countries increased by almost quarter
Photo: Getty Images

The volume of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel received in other countries' ports during the week of 11-17 March increased by 22% over the previous week to 978,000 tonnes.

Source: enkorr with reference to the data of the A-95 Consulting Group

Details: The largest recipients of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel were Türkiye, Brazil, Morocco, and Libya. They account for 70% of deliveries. Furthermore, the volume of distillates entering North African countries increased threefold last week.

Advertisement:

Last week, the volume of Russian diesel and gas oil supplies to Turkish ports dropped from 427,000 to 370,000 tonnes.

Receipts of Russian distillates in Brazilian ports fell by 17% last week to 126,000 tonnes. All cargo was shipped from the Baltic ports.

Morocco increased its supply of Russian diesel fuel from 35,000 to 103,000 tonnes. Libya increased imports by 182%, totaling 84,000 tonnes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: