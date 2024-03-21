Volumes of Russian diesel fuel exports to other countries increased by almost quarter

The volume of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel received in other countries' ports during the week of 11-17 March increased by 22% over the previous week to 978,000 tonnes.

Source: enkorr with reference to the data of the A-95 Consulting Group

Details: The largest recipients of Russian gas oils and diesel fuel were Türkiye, Brazil, Morocco, and Libya. They account for 70% of deliveries. Furthermore, the volume of distillates entering North African countries increased threefold last week.

Advertisement:

Last week, the volume of Russian diesel and gas oil supplies to Turkish ports dropped from 427,000 to 370,000 tonnes.

Receipts of Russian distillates in Brazilian ports fell by 17% last week to 126,000 tonnes. All cargo was shipped from the Baltic ports.

Morocco increased its supply of Russian diesel fuel from 35,000 to 103,000 tonnes. Libya increased imports by 182%, totaling 84,000 tonnes.

Support UP or become our patron!