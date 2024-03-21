All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian trampolinist's mother is killed in Russian missile attack

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 22:34
Ukrainian trampolinist's mother is killed in Russian missile attack
Olena Syvanych. (The Russians hit a Mykolaiv enterprise with a ballistic missile)

As Ukrainian trampoline gymnast Svitlana Malkova was training for a competition to qualify for the Olympics, her mother was killed by the Russians.

Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports 

Details: "As a member of Ukraine’s national trampoline team, Svitlana Malkova was due to start competing at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, tomorrow. The competition is a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. There, the gymnast received the terrible and tragic news that her mother, Olena Syvanych, had died. The 55-year-old woman worked at an industrial plant in Mykolaiv which was hit by a ballistic missile from Russian terrorists at around 18:00 today. Six people were injured, and the gymnast's mother was killed," the ministry said, citing Malkova's sister. 

Advertisement:

It was at the sports centre of the enterprise that has just been hit by the Russians that Svitlana was first introduced to trampolining. This is where her first training sessions took place and where she set off on her journey to the world of elite sport.

Background: Svitlana Malkova won a gold medal for synchronised trampolining at the 2017 World Games, silver at the 2019 European Games, and bronze at the 2018 European Championships.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: