Rolling blackouts introduced in certain oblasts; Kharkiv loses power completely

As a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, rolling blackouts are being introduced in a number of oblasts of Ukraine.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that rolling blackouts had been temporarily introduced in the settlements of Sumy and Konotop, and in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast.

DTEK, the largest power distributor in Ukraine, reported that rolling blackouts are taking place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by order of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company.

Advertisement:

Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said that preventive substation shutdowns were applied in Poltava Oblast and a schedule of emergency outages was introduced for all groups of consumers.

"The situation is under control. Power engineers are already working to restore power supply," he said.

Pronin added that more than 104,000 households and 6,700 business customers are currently cut off from the power grid in the oblast.

"These are preventive outages to balance the power system. Keep calm. Engineers are carrying out restoration work," he said.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians had carried out more than 15 attacks on energy facilities, leaving the city "almost completely without electricity."

"Due to the fact that the enemy struck the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv today and put it out of action, traffic lights are not working in the city," said Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, noted.

Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration also announced the introduction of an emergency power outage schedule.

"Every 2 hours, half of the consumers of the residential sector in certain territorial hromadas of the oblast will be cut off from the power grid. In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, the outskirts of the city will be cut off. There are no plans to disconnect critical infrastructure facilities," said Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!