Russian forces target 150 infrastructure facilities in 15 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Russian troops attacked 15 oblasts of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, striking 125 settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities.

Source: Situation Centre at Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in a comment to Military Media Centre, a media platform of Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces

Details: Russian forces targeted a total of 125 Ukrainian settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities using various weapons: mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, UAVs, air defence missile systems and tactical aircraft.

There have been civilian fatalities and injuries. Information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

The Russians launched missile strikes across Ukraine, as stated by Yurii Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

"The [Ukrainian] Air Force reported that over 150 targets of various kinds had been hit. This indicates that it was a well-coordinated action by the Russian Federation, authorised at the highest political and military level," he said.

