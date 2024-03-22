Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, has hinted that Kyiv is not discussing hypothetical options for Ukraine’s "hybrid" accession to NATO, and the allies are so far not ready to discuss any guarantees for Ukraine within the Alliance.

Source: Stefanishyna during a discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna was reminded at the forum about various options for Ukraine’s hybrid accession to NATO, such as "partial membership", which have been voiced by former NATO Secretary General Anders von Rasmussen, and was asked whether Kyiv hypothetically considers such scenarios possible.

"Our logic is that we are doing everything that allows us to survive. So we do not even have the time, opportunity or desire to participate in theoretical discussions, what it would be like if NATO suddenly decided to make Ukraine a member, and what form it might take," Stefanishyna replied.

She added that the allies themselves do not see NATO as a platform for discussions concerning security guarantees for Ukraine.

"A legal decision is needed in order for this discussion to be held, because every decision in NATO is made in accordance with the corresponding procedures… And the allies must see NATO as a suitable platform for this dialogue. They must decide that Ukraine will in any case be a country covered by Article 5 of the Washington treaty. And only after that can different formats be discussed… Such a decision is yet to be made," Stefanishyna stated.

She noted that Ukraine "has no illusions" in its expectations from the NATO summit in Washington, but Kyiv will in any case call on its allies to make a legally binding decision to invite Ukraine to become a member.

