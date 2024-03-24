Poland informs allies of Russian missile violating NATO border

Jacek Siewiera, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau. Photo: his Twitter

Poland has informed NATO Allies of another incident of a Russian missile violating the Alliance's border.

Source: Jacek Siewiera, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: On Sunday morning (24 March), Siewiera posted on his Twitter (X) account that after 05:00, he discussed the intrusion of a Russian missile into Polish airspace with Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his allies were informed of the incident.

Quote: "The Allies were also informed about another incident of a violation of NATO's border by Russian Federation military assets," Siewiera said.

On the night of 23-24 March, at 04:23, a manoeuvrable missile launched by Russia's long-range aircraft violated Polish airspace.

The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It stayed there for 39 seconds.

The Polish Armed Forces stated that they knew the trajectory of the missile, and it was clear that the object would not head inland. Polish and Allied aircraft were scrambled.

The previous violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile launched towards Ukraine took place on 29 December 2023, also in the Lublin Voivodeship. The missile was on Polish territory for less than three minutes.

