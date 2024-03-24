All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Facilities of Ukraine's gas company damaged in latest Russian attack

Economichna PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 12:54
Facilities of Ukraine's gas company damaged in latest Russian attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

Facilities belonging to Naftogaz, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company, were damaged in Ukraine’s west during the Russian attack on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz

Details: Chernyshov noted that Naftogaz facilities in Ukraine's west had been damaged in the Russian attack on 23-24 March.

Advertisement:

Chernyshov added that early reports indicated no casualties, although he provided no details about the bombardment.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are underway.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: