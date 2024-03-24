Facilities of Ukraine's gas company damaged in latest Russian attack

Facilities belonging to Naftogaz, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company, were damaged in Ukraine’s west during the Russian attack on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz

Details: Chernyshov noted that Naftogaz facilities in Ukraine's west had been damaged in the Russian attack on 23-24 March.

Chernyshov added that early reports indicated no casualties, although he provided no details about the bombardment.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are underway.

