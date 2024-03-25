Kharkiv thermal power plant will take years to rebuild

The city of Kharkiv is being supplied with power from other regions of Ukraine after the local thermal power plant, Kharkiv TPP-5, was damaged in a Russian missile attack. It will take years to rebuild the plant.

Source: the TPP-5 press service, as reported by the media outlet Suspilne

Details: The TPP-5 has lost its main capabilities of generating thermal and electric energy for Kharkiv. The city is being supplied with energy and heat by other regions.

Quote: "We will only be able to fully assess the scale of the damage caused to the TPP and the necessary repair works at the facility after the inspection and the debris clean-up are over. But power engineers think it is already clear that it will be an extremely labour-intensive and costly process compared with building a new TPP."

Oleksandr Minkovych, the director of the TPP-5, said the repair of the TPP will require the production of unique equipment for the power units, mainly turbines and generators: "[Even] if the repairs are fully funded and help is provided with equipment production and supply, the process of rebuilding will still take many years."

