Over 20,000 households remain without power in Odesa and Odesa district

The aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa 25 March. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

About 23,000 households remain without power in the city of Odesa and the Odesa district as a result of a recent Russian attack on power facilities.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As of 13:30, stabilisation schedules are applied in Odesa and the Odesa district. At the moment 23,000 households have no power."

Kiper added that because of strong winds the power supply to 62 settlements (19,000 households) was temporarily halted.

