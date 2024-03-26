Over 20,000 households remain without power in Odesa and Odesa district
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:49
About 23,000 households remain without power in the city of Odesa and the Odesa district as a result of a recent Russian attack on power facilities.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "As of 13:30, stabilisation schedules are applied in Odesa and the Odesa district. At the moment 23,000 households have no power."
Advertisement:
Kiper added that because of strong winds the power supply to 62 settlements (19,000 households) was temporarily halted.
Support UP or become our patron!