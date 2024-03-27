Ukrainian Defence Procurement Agency to purchase another 4,000 drones for military

The Defence Procurement Agency will purchase another 4,000 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant tenders for the purchase of 3,000 DJI Mavic 3E and 1,000 DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAVs with additional components have been published in Prozorro, an official transparent procurement system.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: "The Prozorro system has published 15 selections for the supply of 200 DJI Mavic 3E UAVs (3,000 units in total) and 5 selections for 200 DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAVs (1,000 units). The expected value of the procurement is calculated based on the price of 133,000 hryvnias [about US$3,300] for one Mavic 3E and 198,000 hryvnias [about US$5,000] for one Mavic 3 Thermal (excluding VAT)," the statement said.

Advertisement:

It is noted that this is a fifth of the 20,000 drones that the agency planned to purchase under the framework agreements. It is possible that these volumes will increase.

Background:

In March, the government allocated an additional US$162.7 million for the security and defence forces, with the sum to be used for the purchase of drones.

With additional financial support from Western governments, Ukraine could produce 2 million drones a year, which is twice the current production rate.

Support UP or become our patron!