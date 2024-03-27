Reservations for high earners liable for military service are rejected

Ukrainian soldier is seen during artillery fire as they support their frontline in the direction of Avdiivka. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence has rejected amendments relating to the reservation of persons liable for military service who earn above a certain amount and pay taxes.

Source: Ihor Kopytin, MP from the Servant of the People party and a member of the committee, in a comment to LIGA.net

Details: Kopytin said there had been some proposals concerning the reservation of people who earn a certain salary and pay taxes, but they were rejected "without even being discussed".

"The purpose of the draft law is to establish socially fair mobilisation. The actual essence of such amendments would be the principle of 'the war for the poor'. And this is unacceptable," Kopytin stressed.

The MP noted that the committee is conducting a preliminary review of the draft law.

"Perhaps the authors of these amendments will be able to have them considered in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada during the second reading," he added.

Background:

Olena Shuliak, the leader of the Servant of the People party, said the government would take the wishes of business representatives into account in the new mobilisation law.

In January, it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada was preparing a draft law that would provide for a new approach to reservations for persons liable for military service. In particular, it was proposed to introduce a monthly payment that would guarantee a deferral from mobilisation for various categories of employees.

Earlier it was reported that the President's Office, the Cabinet of Ministers and MPs were considering updating the mobilisation mechanism to reserve persons who are liable for military service but pay a certain amount of taxes.

In early March, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers was developing fairer approaches to reserving persons liable for military service, taking their salary level, tax burden and impact on the economy into account.

