US in talks with Türkiye over explosives needed for ammunition for Ukraine

The US is in talks to purchase more explosives from Türkiye in order to boost production of artillery shells as allies try to deliver much-needed ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Officials familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that Turkish supplies of trinitrotoluene, known as TNT, and nitroguanidine, which is used as a propellant, would be "crucial" in the production of NATO-standard 155mm calibre ammunition, "potentially tripling production".

Advertisement:

Türkiye is poised to become the largest seller of artillery shells to the US as early as this year.

The Pentagon said in late February it contracted General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to build three 155-mm projectile metal parts lines in Texas, including with Turkish subcontractors.

The plant in Mesquite, Texas, is scheduled to move into production in June.

Turkish defence firm Repkon is expected to produce 30% of all US-made 155-mm artillery shells by 2025, sources told Bloomberg.

Those sources also said that the US Department of Defense also purchased 116,000 rounds of battle-ready ammunition from Türkiye’s Arca Defense, set to be delivered this year, with further purchases expected soon for delivery next year.

In a statement on the Texas investment and Turkish industry, the Pentagon said working with allies "is key to building a global defense industrial base."

Meanwhile, Western officials also told Bloomberg that US and European ammunition output is expected to significantly increase next year and the year after as big defence companies and smaller suppliers start to ramp up production.

"But that depends in part on the US Congress approving more than $60 billion earmarked for Ukraine, currently blocked by House Republicans," Bloomberg wrote.

Background:

The Pentagon earlier said that Ukraine would face challenges in its fight against Russia if US aid is delayed because Congress fails to approve an additional aid package for Ukraine.

US Secretary of Defenсe Lloyd Austin, opening the Ramstein meeting on Tuesday, promised that the United States will continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia.

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, told Republican senators on 14 March that the House would work on a draft bill to support Ukraine, but the bill would be significantly different from the one already approved by the Senate, with aid taking the form of credit or lend-lease.

Johnson suggested that the aid for Ukraine and Israel might be split into two different packages. The new bill would have to garner sufficient support both in the House and in the Senate.

Support UP or become our patron!