All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

World's largest brick producer sells Russian business

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:49

Austrian conglomerate Wienerberger, the largest brick producer in the world, has sold two plants in Russia and exited the Russian market.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet

Stroymix, a company owned by local businessman Alexei Filin, became the new owner of the Wienerberger plants.

Advertisement:

Wienerberger announced its intention to sell the Russian business as early as 2022 in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The structuring of the deal turned out to be complex, but "the sale of the local business to a Russian family group was successfully completed," said a representative of the Austrian conglomerate. He added that the parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Wienerberger confirmed the deal was signed.

The Austrian conglomerate had been operating in Russia for about 20 years. The first Wienerberger brick plant in Vladimir Oblast was opened in 2004, and the second in Tatarstan was launched in 2008. The total project capacity of both plants is 450 million units of bricks per year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: