Russian customs claim that Gabon has unexpectedly risen to the top of the list of suppliers of spare parts for Russian aircraft in 2023.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Ter Assala Parts, a Gabonese company, supposedly exported spare parts worth nearly US$1.5 billion – more than half of Gabon's annual budget – to the Russian Federation. The company is not listed in Gabon's Commercial Register, and the registration address in Libreville is a residential building. Experts believe fraud may be involved.

Economist Igor Lipsits believes that high-ranking officials from both countries could be involved in this scheme. He suggests that the Gabon government may be covering this up, and the Russian government has given them carte blanche to do so.

Ter Assala Parts has been supplying Russia with Boeing and Airbus parts such as oxygen masks, washers, pipes, bolts, nuts, brackets, fuel regulators, used computers, and warning systems.

Russia has also imported 15 used engines for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320/A321 worth over US$58 million from Gabon.

The buyers of aviation spare parts from Ter Assala Parts listed in the Russian customs declarations include LLC Association of Suppliers (US$1.2 billion), LLC Quantum (over US$176 million), and LLC Protector (over US$48 million).

