Green energy generation helps to avoid power supply restrictions in Odesa Oblast

Power engineers have managed to avoid power supply restrictions in Odesa Oblast thanks to favourable weather, reduced electricity consumption and green electricity generation from wind and solar power plants.

Source: Dmytro Hryhoriev, CEO of DTEK Odesa Power Grids, a regional branch of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor

Details: Power engineers have managed to avoid applying restrictions on electricity consumption. It was facilitated by warm weather, reduced electricity consumption, and, therefore, a reduced load on the power grid.

"Green electricity generation – wind and solar power plants that provide additional power – also helps us avoid outages. However, repairs at power facilities belonging to Ukrenergo National Power Company (NPC) are underway, and there are still grid restrictions," he said.

The operational equipment of the NPC cannot cover 100% of its customers’ electricity consumption. If consumption increases, restrictions will probably have to be applied again.

Background:

Scheduled power outages remain in place in Kharkiv Oblast due to the impact of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. If consumption increases, restrictions may also be imposed in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

