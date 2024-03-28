All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Green energy generation helps to avoid power supply restrictions in Odesa Oblast

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 16:50
Green energy generation helps to avoid power supply restrictions in Odesa Oblast
Stock photo: getty Images

Power engineers have managed to avoid power supply restrictions in Odesa Oblast thanks to favourable weather, reduced electricity consumption and green electricity generation from wind and solar power plants.

Source: Dmytro Hryhoriev, CEO of DTEK Odesa Power Grids, a regional branch of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor

Details: Power engineers have managed to avoid applying restrictions on electricity consumption. It was facilitated by warm weather, reduced electricity consumption, and, therefore, a reduced load on the power grid.

Advertisement:

"Green electricity generation – wind and solar power plants that provide additional power – also helps us avoid outages. However, repairs at power facilities belonging to Ukrenergo National Power Company (NPC) are underway, and there are still grid restrictions," he said.

The operational equipment of the NPC cannot cover 100% of its customers’ electricity consumption. If consumption increases, restrictions will probably have to be applied again.

Background:

  • Scheduled power outages remain in place in Kharkiv Oblast due to the impact of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. If consumption increases, restrictions may also be imposed in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: