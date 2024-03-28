All Sections
Discussions about supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets are ongoing – Swedish Defence Minister

Oleh PavliukThursday, 28 March 2024, 23:06
Discussions about supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets are ongoing – Swedish Defence Minister
Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, has confirmed that after Sweden’s NATO accession is finalised, it will not rule out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with its Gripen fighter jets.

Source: Jonson in an interview for Kyiv Independent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jonson stated earlier that Sweden would not be able to make a decision to supply Ukraine with its fighter jets until it joined NATO; this process was complete at the beginning of March.

"The discussions are ongoing, and they are held within the fighter jets coalition," Jonson responded when asked about the current stage of these discussions.

He noted that Sweden is also a part of this coalition which helps Ukraine receive the US-produced F-16 fighter jets and conduct the necessary training for pilots and staff.

Jonson stressed that Europe must strengthen its military support for Ukraine and "compensate for the decreasing part of this support", referring to the US.

In August 2023, during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sweden the issue of supplying Ukraine with the Gripen fighter jets was discussed.

Last autumn, the media reported that the Swedish government was carefully preparing the ground for potential delivery of the Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

