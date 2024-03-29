All Sections
470,000 hectares of Ukraine sown with grain

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 18:24
470,000 hectares of Ukraine sown with grain
Stock photo: Getty Images

As of 29 March, over 470,000 hectares of land had been sown with cereals in various regions of Ukraine, most of all in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian MP Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The main crops sown are wheat, barley, peas, and oats. Sowing is still going on, so I can't say what the final figure will be because it depends on the weather," Solomchuk said.

The most planted areas are in Odesa Oblast, Solomchuk said, while the least are in liberated territories or territories that have been severely impacted by Russian aggression. At the same time, a significant portion of the previously contaminated areas is now ready for safe farming. 

Background:

  • Since August, the Navy of Ukrainian Armed Forces has established a sea corridor that has allowed for the export of nearly 33.8 million tonnes of cargo, exceeding the performance indicators set by the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers passed a resolution expanding the areas of state support for farmers registered in the State Agrarian Register, as well as increasing the amount of payments.

