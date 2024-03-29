Zelenskyy replaces two deputy heads of President's Office

Office of the President of Ukraine. Stock photo: Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andrii Smyrnov and Oleksii Dniprov, two of the deputies of Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and appointed Iryna Mudra and Olena Kovalska in their place.

Source: decrees Nos. 203-206 on the Ukrainian President's website

Quote: "Andrii Oleksandrovych Smyrnov shall be dismissed from his position as deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office."

"Iryna Romanivna Mudra shall be appointed as the deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office."

Details: The other two documents dismiss Dniprov and appoint Kovalska.

These personnel changes had been expected to happen in the near future, as was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

For reference: Dniprov was appointed as deputy head of the President's Office on 9 July 2021. Smyrnov had held this post since 10 September 2019. According to the Ukrainian president's website, Andrii Yermak has 10 deputies.

Smyrnov was responsible for the courts, and Dniprov dealt with culture and sport at the Office of the President.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Andrii Smyrnov’s brother Ihor had bought an apartment in a prestigious new building in Lviv, a plot of land in the Carpathians, a parking space in the city of Kyiv, as well as a Volkswagen Multivan, a BMW and a motorcycle, all in 2022.

