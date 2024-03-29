All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy replaces two deputy heads of President's Office

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 19:36
Zelenskyy replaces two deputy heads of President's Office
Office of the President of Ukraine. Stock photo: Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andrii Smyrnov and Oleksii Dniprov, two of the deputies of Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and appointed Iryna Mudra and Olena Kovalska in their place.

Source: decrees Nos. 203-206 on the Ukrainian President's website

Quote: "Andrii Oleksandrovych Smyrnov shall be dismissed from his position as deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office."

Advertisement:

"Iryna Romanivna Mudra shall be appointed as the deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office."

Details: The other two documents dismiss Dniprov and appoint Kovalska.

These personnel changes had been expected to happen in the near future, as was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

For reference: Dniprov was appointed as deputy head of the President's Office on 9 July 2021. Smyrnov had held this post since 10 September 2019. According to the Ukrainian president's website, Andrii Yermak has 10 deputies.

Smyrnov was responsible for the courts, and Dniprov dealt with culture and sport at the Office of the President.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Andrii Smyrnov’s brother Ihor had bought an apartment in a prestigious new building in Lviv, a plot of land in the Carpathians, a parking space in the city of Kyiv, as well as a Volkswagen Multivan, a BMW and a motorcycle, all in 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Andrii YermakOffice of the President of UkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Andrii Yermak
Zelenskyy to fire two deputy heads of Ukrainian President's Office – sources close to president
Over 160 countries but Russia to be invited to first inaugural Peace Summit
Ukrainian President's Office Head holds virtual meeting with representatives from 82 countries to prepare for Peace Summit – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: