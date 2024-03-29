All Sections
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days

Economichna PravdaFriday, 29 March 2024, 21:00
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days
Wheat on hands. Stock photo: Getty Images

The grain market and carriers have lost about five days of unloading due to air-raid warnings in Odesa Oblast in recent weeks.

Source: Valerii Tkachov, Deputy Head of the Commercial Operations Department of Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ukrainian rail transportation company, at a meeting with the representatives of the grain market; Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "Multiplying this number by the volume of average daily unloading, we can see that the losses amount to about 7,000 [grain hopper] wagons," Tkachov added.

According to Tkachov, disruptions in the operation of the ports of Velyka Odesa led to a 6.9-fold increase in the accumulation of railcars, up to 8,772.

Tkachov also said that the average daily unloading of grain in Odesa ports decreased by 41 grain hopper wagons, to 1,408 per day, over the past week.

Grain unloading at the Danube River ports also decreased by 7 railcars to 102 per day. At the same time, the queue in this direction decreased to 511 from 658 grain hopper wagons.

Subjects: grainUkrainian Railways
