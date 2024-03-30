Taurus manufacturer criticises German government for slow signing of defence contracts

MBDA, the manufacturer of Taurus missiles, insists on speeding up the German government's decision-making on production orders.

Source: Spiegel, reported by European Pravda

Details: "We can do it much better and faster here in Germany," said Thomas Gottschild, the head of the German subsidiary. The joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo is, among other things, the manufacturer of the Taurus cruise missile and Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

Gottschild noted that the Taurus missiles will no longer be produced, as the defence industry is not allowed to produce stockpiles without orders.

"It is a challenge for our industry when production is interrupted, as in the case of Taurus. In such cases, our suppliers, who are often small and medium-sized companies, stop production," Gottschild said.

With new orders, suppliers will first have to reorient themselves and secure raw materials, for example. Given the high demand around the world, there are weak spots, especially in terms of raw materials for explosives.

"The arms industry needs a base load of production," Gottschild said.

"This is enough to make it worthwhile to maintain supply chains, keep test equipment up to date and maintain the competence of employees," he added.

As a positive example, Gottschild cited several states’ orders for 1,000 Patriot missiles, which MBDA is working on and which will be produced by its US partner Raytheon in Schrobenhausen: "We will deliver the first Patriot missiles within three years."

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba admitted that he received "irritated comments" from Germany when Ukraine called on Berlin to provide long-range Taurus missiles.

Earlier, German Chancellor Scholz publicly cited various reasons for not providing Ukraine with Taurus, ranging from not wanting to escalate and get involved in a war with Russia, to fears that the missiles would hit Moscow.

The media also wrote that the reason could be the missiles' targeting features.

