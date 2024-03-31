All Sections
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk defeats Mendoza in fight for WBC world title – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 31 March 2024, 01:02
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk defeats Mendoza in fight for WBC world title – video
Boxer Serhii Bohachuk celebrates after being declared the winner over Brian Mendoza in a WBC interim super welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on March 30, 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian boxer Serhii Bohachuk (24-1-0, 23 KO) has confidently defeated Brian Mendoza (22-4-0, 16 KO) and won the WBC interim welterweight (69.8 kg) title.

Source: Champion

Details: All three judges gave the Ukrainian a unanimous victory: 118-110, 117-111, 117-111.



The first rounds were dominated by the Ukrainian boxer, who was more aggressive, powerful and focused. In the third round, Bohachuk pushed his opponent to the ropes and threw a powerful series of punches that left Mendoza's face covered in blood.

The first six rounds were dominated by Bohachuk.

Nothing much changed in the second half of the fight. The Ukrainian boxer attacked, and the American tried to strike back, but Bohachuk remained focused and worked well with his feet, constantly landing punches.

In the championship rounds, Mendoza's only hope was a takedown, and in the 11th round, the American was close to it - the boxers exchanged punches, and Bohachuk almost missed a powerful attack for the first time but managed to stand. In the 12th round, the boxers continued to exchange powerful punches, but neither of them was able to land the decisive blow.

It is worth noting that, for the first time, Bohachuk failed to finish a winning fight by knockout.

Thus, Serhii Bohachuk became the 13th Ukrainian boxer to win a world title.

All Ukrainian boxing world champions:

  1. Volodymyr Klitschko
  2. Vitali Klitschko
  3. Volodymyr Sydorenko
  4. Serhii Dzinziruk
  5. Andrii Kotelnyk
  6. Yurii Nuzhnenko
  7. Viacheslav Senchenko
  8. Vasyl Lomachenko
  9. Viktor Postol
  10. Oleksandr Usyk
  11. Oleksandr Hvozdyk
  12. Artem Dalakian
  13. Serhii Bohachuk

