Russians loses 650 soldiers and up to 50 artillery systems
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 08:38
Russia lost 650 soldiers, 15 tanks, 44 artillery systems and seven air defence systems over the past day, thanks to the work of the Ukrainian military.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 442,170 (+650) military personnel;
- 6,966 (+15) tanks;
- 13,304 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,050 (+44) artillery systems;
- 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 743 (+7) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,731 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,048 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,717 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,823 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
