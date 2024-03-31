All Sections
Russians loses 650 soldiers and up to 50 artillery systems

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 08:38
Russia lost 650 soldiers, 15 tanks, 44 artillery systems and seven air defence systems over the past day, thanks to the work of the Ukrainian military.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details:  The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 442,170 (+650)  military personnel;
  • 6,966 (+15) tanks;
  • 13,304 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,050 (+44) artillery systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 743 (+7) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,731 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,048 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,717 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,823 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

