Russians loses 650 soldiers and up to 50 artillery systems

Russia lost 650 soldiers, 15 tanks, 44 artillery systems and seven air defence systems over the past day, thanks to the work of the Ukrainian military.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

442,170 (+650) military personnel;

6,966 (+15) tanks;

13,304 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

11,050 (+44) artillery systems;

1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

743 (+7) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,731 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,048 (+2) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,717 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

1,823 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!