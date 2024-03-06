Video emerges showing aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy: residential building and children's clinic damaged
Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 08:38
A video has emerged showing the aftermath of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Sumy on the night of 5-6 March.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Ukrainska Pravda has information that this is a residential building with a children's clinic on the ground floor.
ЗМІ оприлюднили відео наслідків російської нічної атаки безпілотниками на Суми pic.twitter.com/GGZZA0v9a9— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 6, 2024
Background: On the night of 5-6 March, Russian Shahed loitering munitions targeted Sumy. Reports indicated three strikes in different parts of the city and casualties.
