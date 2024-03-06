All Sections
Video emerges showing aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy: residential building and children's clinic damaged

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 6 March 2024, 08:38
Screenshot from video: Suspilne

A video has emerged showing the aftermath of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Sumy on the night of 5-6 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has information that this is a residential building with a children's clinic on the ground floor.

Background: On the night of 5-6 March, Russian Shahed loitering munitions targeted Sumy. Reports indicated three strikes in different parts of the city and casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

