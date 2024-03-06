All Sections
Three Shahed drone hits recorded in Sumy, casualties reported

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 02:47
An UAV. Stock photo: Getty images

Shahed drones attacked the city of Sumy on the night of 5-6 March, with three strikes recorded in different parts of the city.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: All emergency and rescue services are working at the scene. Medical assistance is being provided to the injured. 

The aftermath of the airstrikes is being established.

Background:

  • In the evening of 5 March, Ukraine’s Air Force reported drone strikes in several Ukrainian oblasts. Several waves of drones attacked Odesa. At around 01:00, an air-raid warning was issued in the western part of the country.

Subjects: Sumydrones
